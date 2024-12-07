Many Giving To Interfaith A Critical Tuolumne County Charity

New Interfaith Director, Doug Linze and U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Ric “Walking Man” Ryan, of Murphys. Ric donated $1,000 via wrapped $2 bills -- Photo taken by Mark Grauer View Photos

Sonora, CA — Clarke Broadcasting’s annual Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services continues through this weekend, with another event today.

Thanks to the community’s generosity, $139,000 has been raised so far. Donations are still being taken for this critical fundraiser to keep the Interfaith services operational. The event kicked off on Friday, December 6th, with the drive airing from 6 am–noon on 93.5 KKBN and Star 92.7, and updates on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Yesterday, U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Ric “Walking Man” Ryan of Murphys donated $1,000, wrapped in two dollar bills, as pictured in the image box.

Today volunteers are collecting new and gently used jackets to pass along to those in need this winter season for the coat drive for Interfaith. It is being held at their office at 18500 Striker Court, through 1 pm.

To donate, click the blue donate button on the top of the mymotherlode.com homepage.