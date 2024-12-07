Sonora And Summerville State Football Playoff Games This Weekend

CIF State Championships logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – With decisive wins for both the Sonora Wildcats and Summerville Bears clinching their divisions, one team’s game will be on their home turf, and the other will travel to the Bay Area.

Sonora will host Kerman High School on Saturday, December 7, at 6 p.m. in a Division 4A State playoff matchup. The winner of that game will play either St. Augustine or St. Pius X-St. Mathias Academy on December 14 at Long Beach Community College.

Summerville heads to Atherton in San Mateo County to take the field against Sacred Heart Prep in a Division 6A matchup on Saturday at 12:30 pm. The victor will face Pasadena or Monte Vista on December 14 at Fullerton Union High School District Stadium.

Hear the Wildcats game live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and the Bears game on 93.5 KKBN.