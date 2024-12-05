One Person Flown From Early Morning Crash In Amador County

Solo vehicle crash in Amador County View Photos

Pioneer, CA – A solo vehicle crash early this morning in the Pioneer area of Amador County resulted in one person being flown from the scene and a power outage for area residents.

When Amador Fire Protection District crews arrived on the scene at around 4 a.m. they found a pickup overturned on Buckhorn Ridge Road, off Highway 88. The driver was trapped inside the truck.

“Fire personnel quickly stabilized the vehicle and successfully extricated the patient, who was then transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment,” according to fire officials.

Due to a fuel leak from the pickup spilling onto the roadway fire crews deployed a hose line around the vehicle as a precautionary measure to mitigate any potential hazards. The truck also struck a power pole, causing an electrical outage in the surrounding area. A PG&E crew was dispatched to repair the pole and restore service to the area.