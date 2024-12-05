First Weekend of December Events

Interfaith Coat Drive View Photo

There are several holiday events and performances scheduled, this is an overview from our events calendar for the weekend of December 7th and 8th.

First, Clarke Broadcasting’s Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services will take place tomorrow Friday, December 6. KKBN-KZSQ-KVML will all be live with Alisha on Today’s Country 93.5 KKBN and the Mark on Star 92.7 giving ongoing updates of the totals pledged. Businesses that participate will be recognized on the air, you can donate online without a PayPal account using its secure system or bring donations to the Radio Station as detailed here. Saturday a coat drive will be held at Interfaith from 9 am to 1pm. A map to Interfaith is in the event listing here.

Friday the United States Postal Service is holding a job fair, there are two open positions for the Sonora Post office, registration details are here.

Friday is a Christmas Craft Fair at the Sonora Senior Center with 18 vendors from 10 am – 4 pm. Organizers promote there will be great prices and three rooms of crafters.

Friday from 3:30 – 5 pm is the first Friday Tuolumne County Arts Open Makerspace event. For $10 per person you can have access to their space, supplies, and equipment, with resident artist Stacy Lindsey. Details are here.

Friday is the Twain Harte Winter Wonderland Parade the route wind through the town as it always has. There will be two parade announcers so you can watch, listen and enjoy from just about anywhere in town! The Caroling, tree lighting, and visiting with Santa will be in the same places as in the past.

Dramatics a local, non-profit Christian theater group dedicated to providing family-friendly entertainment and theater education will be performing a short, original play, “In The Spirit of Tiny Tim,” a continuation story of Charles Dickens’ classic , “A Christmas Carol,” written and directed by Philip Severi. Ticket details are in the event listing here.

Friends of Columbia and Columbia State Historic Park are presenting the 39th annual Lamplight Tour, a rare opportunity to explore some of the park’s most exclusive and hidden locations. As you stroll through the streets in one of 12 tours, the area will be lit only by the soft glow of lantern light like in Columbia’s early days. Details are here.

Remember there will be a road closure from 5 to 6 pm for the 32nd Annual Angels Camp Business Association’s Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade and Open House. Visit with Santa from Noon – 4 pm at Next Home Utica Properties pm Main Street. Shops will be open later for one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts special to Angels Camp or catch a movie at the Angels Camp Theater. Many shops will have special appetizers and live music to help you get into the holiday spirit.

A Teen Dance with DJ Santa will be held at the Aronos Clubhouse from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Organizers want you to kick off the holiday season with an unforgettable night of dancing, hanging out with friends, and games with hula hoops, Connect 4, and Corn Hole as detailed here.

Join the Humane Society in the shelter conference room in Jamestown on Friday and Saturday from 9 am – 3 pm for the Yappy Pawlidays Holiday Gift Fair featuring gifts for pet lovers, holiday decor, and much more. Every dollar you spend will go directly toward supporting the animals they are caring for now, as well as those who will need it in the future.

The Columbia College Community Chorus with orchestra will present their annual Sounds of the Season Concert at the Sonora Opera Hall Friday and Saturday. Ticket details are in the event listing.

Over 50 nonprofits are participating in Christmas Tree Lane in Courthouse Park. This Saturday Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in Courthouse Park from 4 pm to 7 pm courtesy of the City of Sonora and the Sonora Chamber of Commerce. The Holly Jolly Wagon will also be available.

The nightly Christmas Light Show in Crystal Falls continues with a large light display and Christmas songs starting on Eel River Drive from American River Drive, details are here.

Murphys Creek Theatre will present a spooky reimagining of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol told from the perspective of “dead-as-a-doornail” Jacob Marley. Tom Mula’s Jacob Marley’s A Christmas Carol will haunt the Black Bart Playhouse from through December 22.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer through December 22 at the Fallon House location.

Saturday at Mountain Christian Fellowship get holiday shopping done early. The free family event will have a variety of local artists and crafters, organizers promise “Something for even the most difficult to shop for!” Details are here.

Saturday take in the unique indigenous handmade gifts available in the lobby level 1 at Chicken Ranch Casino Resort.

Black Oak Casino is hosting Sunday community events this Sunday and on the 15th and 22nd where they will light up Heritage Park in a “grand style from 5 pm to 7 pm.” They will be giving away treats, coco and hot apple cider while people walk around the park and check out the decorations and kids visit with Santa.

Sunday at 11 AM the Columbia All Equestrian Parade starts. The Historic Columbia tradition, produced by the Back Country Horsemen, and is open to all ages of equestrian riders/drivers and mounted groups. Clarke Broadcasting’s Tracey Petersen will be announcing. Later on Sunday in Columbia is the Las Posadas Nativity Procession. In the Spanish tradition, the biblical story of Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve will be re-enacted at 5:30 with a distinctive 1850s flavor. Onlookers hold candles and are led in singing Christmas Carols.

The Merchants of The Junction Shopping Center are hosting a “Giving Tree” this holiday season as detailed here.

