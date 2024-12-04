Flora Receives Assembly GOP Leadership Assignment

Assemblyman Heath Flora View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Republican Heath Flora, who represents parts of the Mother Lode and Central Valley, will remain in a key leadership role in the California Assembly this session.

Flora, who represents communities like Copperopolis and La Grange, will continue as the Republican Floor Leader. The announcement was made by GOP Assembly Leader James Gallagher of Sacramento, who was again picked to lead the party, a position he has held since 2022.

“We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and skilled leadership team guiding our caucus,” said Gallagher. “Together, we will stand strong for hardworking Californians and against policies that make life unaffordable in our state.”

The full list of positions is below:

GOP Leader: James Gallagher (Sacramento)

· Floor Leader: Heath Flora (Lodi)

· Caucus Chair: Tom Lackey (Palmdale)

· Deputy Floor Leader: Kate Sanchez (Rancho Santa Margarita)

· Deputy Leader (Fiscal): Diane Dixon (Newport Beach)

· Deputy Leader (Policy): Joe Patterson (Rocklin)

· Deputy Leader (Operations): Juan Alanis (Modesto)

· Deputy Leader (External Relations): Laurie Davies (Laguna Niguel)

· Chief Whip: Tri Ta (Westminster)

· Deputy Whip: Alexandra Macedo (Tulare)

· Deputy Whip: Heather Hadwick (Alturas)

New lawmakers joining the GOP caucus this session:

· Heather Hadwick (Alturas) – District 1

· David Tangipa (Clovis) – District 8

· Alexandra Macedo (Tulare) – District 33

· Jeff Gonzalez (Indio) – District 36

· Leticia Castillo (Corona) – District 58

· Carl DeMaio (San Diego) – District 75