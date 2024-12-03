Angels Camp To Discuss Fire Chief Contract, Utica Park Project, Pay Increases

Utica Park Renovation View Photos

Angels Camp, CA — Several Items will go before the Angels Camp City Council later today.

Early in the meeting, City Planner Amy Augustine will provide an update on the Utica Park renovation/expansion project. The landscaping plan will be reviewed later this week by the city’s park committee, plans are underway to return the Mark Twain Statue to the park, the bocce courts have been installed, and the hardcourts are poured. Several aspects of the playground are in place (see image). The amphitheater footings are planned for installation in the coming few weeks, weather permitting.

Later in the meeting, the city council will vote on appointing John Rohrabaugh as the full-time Fire Chief. He has been serving as part-time chief since 2015, and the passage of the Measure A Sales Tax measure is bringing in additional revenue for fire services. Angels Camp, specifically, will receive about $550,000 in new revenue, annually. Rohrabaugh’s contract will pay an annual salary of just over $101,000.

The city will also vote on a 12% pay increase for the future City Administrator.

Steve Williams has been serving as the Interim City Administrator, and the increase would not be applied to his current contract. Meeting documents note, “During the past several months, the City of Angels has engaged in good faith negotiations with three of the City’s labor groups including Angles Camp Firefighters Association, Angles Camp Employees Associations (Misc), and Angels Camp Exempt Employees. Those negotiations resulted in a salary equity adjustment of 12%. To eliminate the issue of compaction between the City Administrator and Department Heads, staff recommend increasing the City Administrator’s salary schedule by 12%.” The starting salary would increase from the current $136,780 to $153,193.

The regular session portion of today’s meeting starts at 6 pm at the Angels Fire House at 1404 Vallecito Road.