‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ Starring In The Mother Lode Sky

Total Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Jan 31 2018 NASA Image
Total Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Jan 31 2018 NASA Image Photo Icon Enlarge
01/30/2018 4:30 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode will have a fully visible view of one of this year’s major sky events in the early hours tomorrow: a Super Blue Blood Moon lunar eclipse.

It is being called that because this full –- or blood — eclipse will be happening very close to Earth while also being the second full moon within a month; hence the extra adjectives super and blue. Experts say to stake out a spot with a clear, unobstructed view of the western night sky.

Locally, the eclipse will last for quite awhile — four hours and 21 minutes — beginning at 2:51 a.m. local time. At that time the Earth’s penumbra –- the lighter outer part of the shadow — will start to touch the Moon’s face. By 3:48, as the moon begins a partial eclipse, it will start getting red. By the time the total eclipse begins at 4:51 the moon will become, as it does during total lunar eclipses, completely red.

At 5:29 a.m. the phase will reach maximum eclipse 1.32 umbral magnitude with the moon coming closest to the center of the shadow. According to astronomers, a total lunar eclipse always has a magnitude greater than 1 and the measurement refers to the fraction of the moon’s diameter that is covered by the Earth’s umbra – or darkest shadow — at the distance of the greatest eclipse.

The total eclipse, which will wind up at 6:07, will continue through its final partial eclipse stage at 7:11 with the moon near the horizon and preparing to leave our view as it sets.

