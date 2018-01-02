First Weekend Of February Events

Tomorrow is Groundhog Day and you can join the Tuolumne County Master Gardeners the day after to discuss the next six weeks of winter or spring plus listen to presentations at the monthly Open Garden Event. The event is Saturday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the UCCE Master Gardener Demonstration Garden. Location and more details on the presentations are in the community events calendar here.

At the Dogwood Building the Columbia College Jazz Series will present the 39th Annual Big Band Jazz Festival. Friday night the performances start at 8pm and Saturday there is a matinee at 2pm. The festival will include performances by 16 school groups and educational workshops with top jazz performers. 10 guest performers (including Marvin McFadden of Huey Lewis and the News and Paul Contos of the Monterey Jazz Festival) will be featured with the Columbia Kicks Big Band. Ticket details are in the event listing.

Saturday there is also a Northern Mariposa County History Center Gala Event in Coulterville and in San Andreas their Fire Protection District will host a Crab Feed.

As reported here Sunday is the 32nd Annual Frank Salel Superbowl Breakfast. The John Muir Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be decorated like a football field by the Sonora 49er Rotary Club. Breakfast will be served by volunteers, which includes kids from the Interact club. Participate in raffels and go dressed in your favorite football jersey, details are here.

