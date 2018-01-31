Game Day Starts With Annual Super Bowl Breakfast

Super Bowl Breakfast Enlarge

The 32nd annual Frank Salel Super Bowl Breakfast will take place this Sunday morning.

Event Chairman Scott Barry was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Proceeds from the event put on by the Sonora 49er Rotary Club will help fund scholarships for graduating Sonora High seniors.

“It is Tuolumne County’s social event for Super Bowl weekend,” said Barry. “It is a time to socialize and get some football fever before the game.”

The John Muir Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be decorated like a football field, and the breakfasts will be served by volunteers, which includes kids from the Interact club.

It was started in 1987 by the late Frank Salel and fellow 49er Rotary members, and was named in his honor after he passed away in 1999.

Breakfast includes three-egg omelets with fruit cups and croissants. Numerous raffles will take place throughout the morning. A free raffle ticket will be given to anyone who arrives before 9 AM.

“We have also brought in a extra burner this year to serve our breakfasts even faster,” said Barry. “People were patient in the past and we always appreciated that. This year, the wait will be much shorter.”

Tickets will be available at the door or in advance from any Rotary Club member. Those who buy before Sunday will save one dollar per ticket.

The event will run from 7 AM – 11:30 AM.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard each weekday morning on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 am.

Written by Mark Truppner.