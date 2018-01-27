McClintock Recaps Past Year And Looks Forward

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear from Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock.
The District Four representative will be the guest on Mother Lode Views. Among the discussion topics will be tax reform, forestry legislation, DACA, the recent government shutdown, marijuana rules, and the investigation into Russian election meddling.
McClintock’s district stretches north into Lincoln and Truckee, includes the Mother Lode, and continues south to the suburbs outside of Fresno. He has served in the House of Representatives since 2009 and prior to that served 22 years in the California legislature.