McClintock Recaps Past Year And Looks Forward

Tom McClintock Enlarge

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear from Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock.

The District Four representative will be the guest on Mother Lode Views. Among the discussion topics will be tax reform, forestry legislation, DACA, the recent government shutdown, marijuana rules, and the investigation into Russian election meddling.

McClintock’s district stretches north into Lincoln and Truckee, includes the Mother Lode, and continues south to the suburbs outside of Fresno. He has served in the House of Representatives since 2009 and prior to that served 22 years in the California legislature.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7. For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “Multimedia” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.