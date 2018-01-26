Sonora Man Arrested For Threatening Bank Staff

Calaveras County Sheriff Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — A man who threatened to kill employees of a Mother Lode bank was hauled off to jail last night.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Rachelle Whiting, it was in the noon hour around 12:30 p.m. when an employee of the Umpqua Bank Copperopolis branch at Lake Tulloch Plaza on O’Byrne’s Ferry Road made a worried call to her office. The caller reported that, 62-year-old Steven Johnson of Sonora, while talking with bank personnel, began making death threats against them.

Calaveras deputies searched for the suspect and alerted Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials, who were able to locate and arrest Johnson last night at his residence. Whiting says just before 8 p.m. Johnson was turned over to Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials on the Highway 49 Stevenot Bridge at the Tuolumne-Calaveras line.

Subsequently booked into the Calaveras County Jail on a felony charge of making criminal threats with an intent to terrorize, Johnson was assigned a $50,000 bail.

