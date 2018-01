Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors will take a detailed look at policies, procedures and functions.

A facilitated planning session, or board workshop, is scheduled for this coming Monday and Tuesday in the district’s meeting room at 18885 Nugget Boulevard in Sonora. It is a chance to talk at length, and provide opinions on things like district programs, projects and operational items. The two-day workshop is open to the public. It will begin at 8:30am on both days.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. The TUD Meetings will be available in our Multimedia Section when the TUD board is in session. Meetings are usually on the second Tuesday at 2pm and the fourth Tuesday at 5:30pm of each month. To view now click here. The live streaming video is provided courtesy of TUD and is proudly presented by Grace Moving & Storage.