Former Sonora Mayor And Community Leader Passes Away

Sonora City Council Chambers Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Clarke Broadcasting has learned that a former Sonora City Councilmember, and the second woman to serve as Mayor in the city, has passed away at the age of 85.

Marlee Powell served two terms on the council, beginning in the late 1990’s. She followed Liz Bass to become the second woman to serve as Mayor. The third is current Mayor Connie Williams.

We reported on myMotherLode.com that Powell served two years as Mayor, from 2002-04, and later handed the gavel to Dave Sheppard. She resigned in 2005 to become more involved in other civic causes and was replaced by incoming council member Bill Canning.

Funeral service information has not yet been announced.

