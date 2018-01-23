Winter Storm Warning Issued For The Sierra Nevada

Snow on HWY 4 in Arnold Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet, from noon Wednesday through 10 AM Friday.

A Pacific storm will bring periods of moderate to heavy snow and gusty wind to the mountains.

Total snow accumulations will range from one to two feet.

Wind gusts of forty to sixty mph are possible over the higher terrain.

The heaviest snow and strongest wind is expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Hazardous winter driving is possible during this period with travel delays and chain controls likely. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, especially on Wednesday. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

Damage to both trees and power lines is possible.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Written by Mark Truppner.