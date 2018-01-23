New Unemployment Statistics Released By State

Sonora, CA — California’s unemployment rate fell last month, but it edged up slightly in the Mother Lode.

The state’s Employment Development Department reports that unemployment fell to 4.3-percent, statewide, in December, compared to 4.6-percent in November. Sectors that posted job gains include government, hospitality, professional services, construction, manufacturing and healthcare. Sectors that lost jobs include trade, transportation and utilities. Tuolumne County’s unemployment rate last month inched up to 4.7-percent, compared to 4.3-percent in November. Calaveras County’s increased to 4-percent, compared to 3.8-percent in November.

Marin County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1-percent and Imperial County is the highest at 17.9-percent.

The US unemployment rate was unchanged last month at 4.1-percent.

