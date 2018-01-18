January Mother Lode Events Overview

Railtown 1897 Sign Enlarge

Here are several events and many opportunities to become a volunteer in the Mother Lode area this weekend.

Tonight is opening night for Calaveras High School Advanced drama. They are presenting “Once in a Lifetime,” a comedy with Hollywood glitz and New York City grit. The last showing is this Sunday at 2:00 pm. Ticket prices and more information is in the event listing here.

Friday is Family Skate Night at the High Country Sports Arena with Soulsbyville Elementary School. The arena and event is open to the public, admission is $5 per skater which includes skate rental, details are here. High Country Sports Arena also hosts indoor soccer, hockey and roller derby, plus roller skating lessons on Wednesdays and two public skating sessions on Saturday from 3:30pm to 5:30 and 6 to 8pm.

Saturday there is a Age Well Drive Smart, Senior Driver Safety Class at the Tuolumne County Senior Center.

Also on Saturday Railtown 1897 is hosting its Volunteer Open House for everyone who enjoys sharing history, working with a team and meeting people from near and far. No previous experience with trains or public service is required but completed volunteer applications must be submitted by January 31 and a volunteer training program will begin in early February.

Red Cross is also looking for members, their new volunteer info meeting and orientation is at the Sonora Blood Donation Center this Saturday from 10 to 11:30 am. Details are here.

Next week on Monday catch the 4-H Drive Thru Dinner at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Tuesday join the Mother Lode LTC Ombudsman Volunteer Training.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you'd like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it.