Fire In Stanislaus National Forest

Peak Fire burning near Herring Creek Reservoir in the Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — CAL Fire air and forest ground resources are working on a vegetation fire dubbed the Peak Fire, burning near the Herring Creek Reservoir in the Stanislaus National Forest.

The flames ignited near Forest Road 4N12 in Tuolumne County. Forest spokesperson Ben Cossel reports that the blaze is estimated at 5 to 7 acres, with short-range spotting and moving at a moderate rate of spread. He added that aircraft have been able to lay retardant on the left flank of the fire.

No structures are threatened and while there are no evacuations currently, Cossel says patrols are checking nearby campgrounds and evacuating campers that are there. Currently on the scene are 5 engines, 1 dozer, 2 air tankers, 1 helicopter, and an air attack.

We’ll bring you an update as soon as new information comes into the news center.