Angels Camp Council Candidates To Discuss Range Of Issues

Mary Kelly, Scott Behiel, Caroline Schirato, Michael Chimente, and Michael Fish View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Five candidates are running for three open seats on the Angels Camp City Council.

Tonight, hear about their backgrounds and positions on issues facing the city. A candidate forum will air at six o’clock on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and be archived here at six o’clock on myMotherLode.com for playback at any time.

The top three vote-getters during the upcoming November election will win the seats. The candidates are Mary Kelly, Scott Behiel, Caroline Schirato, Michael Chimente, and Michael Fish. The forum was recorded earlier and will air in its entirety. The candidates were not provided the questions ahead of time. They will discuss what they feel are the most pressing issues facing the city, and speak about topics like water, business activity, housing, crime, park improvements, city finances, and infrastructure needs.