Update: Fire In Pioneer Sparks Evacuation Order

By Nic Peterson

Update at 3:20 p.m: The evacuation order has been upgraded to a mandatory order for the surrounding area including the Silver Drive community, A Red Cross Shelter is being established at the Senior Center in Jackson located at 229 New York Ranch Road. A large animal evacuation shelter is being established at Laughton Ranch at 90 Clinton Road in Jackson.

Original post at 2:04 p.m.:Pioneer, CA– Air and ground fire resources have responded to a vegetation fire on Tiger Creek Road, west of the Tiger Creek Powerhouse. The fire is 5-7 acres and has been named the “Tiger Fire” and is in 3 locations across from Mill Creek Drainage. Evacuation warnings are in place for a two-mile radius from the intersection of McKenzie Drive and Tiger Creek Road. Amador County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents in that area to evacuate or prepare to evacuate.

 

