SAF Takes Over Red Kettle Fundraiser For Salvation Army

Ringing the bell at the Bean Feed View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Area Foundation will start overseeing the Red Kettle annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army this holiday season.

SAF reports that 100% of donations will go to Tuolumne County to help those who are struggling to meet basic needs. The volunteers with kettles will be located at several of the major shopping centers (and in downtown Sonora during the annual Bean Feed).

Cathie Peacock, who recently joined SAF, is overseeing the scheduling and arrangements. Anyone interested in volunteering can reach out to her at the SAF office at 209-533-2596 (Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 am – 2 pm) or by emailing her at cathie@sonora-area.org.

Community members can also support the effort by making a grant to the Salvation Army Fund at the Sonora Area Foundation. The foundation reports that any dollar amount is appreciated.