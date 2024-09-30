Big Rig Rollover Crash On Highway 49 Near New Melones

Tuolumne County, CA — Several county and state agencies are working to clean up a big rig truck crash on Highway 49 just south of Reynolds Ferry Road.

It is approaching the bridge over New Melones Reservoir, on the Tuolumne County side. The CHP reports that a logging truck overturned into a ravine at around 3:20 am. No injuries were reported. Some fuel was dumped onto the highway, prompting a response from Tuolumne County Environmental Health. The CHP reports that Highway 49 is completely closed near the crash site for vehicle recovery efforts.

It is not immediately clear when the highway will reopen.