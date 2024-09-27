Sonora High Celebrates Its Homecoming With Parade

Sonora Wildcat Football Players at Homecoming parade photo by Sabrina Biehl View Photos

Sonora, CA – Downtown Sonora shut down this afternoon as crowds lined Washington Street for Sonora High’s Homecoming Parade.

The theme of this year’s homecoming is “Bored Games,” with each class fashioning their float after a well-known board game. The freshman float depicted the game “Life,” the sophomores “Monopoly,” the juniors “Clue,” and the seniors “Candyland.”

The cheerleaders made some noise cheering, and the football players enjoyed the recognition of being undefeated. Four Corvette sports cars carried the homecoming court, and tonight the king and queen will be crowned.

The Golden Regiment Band got the fans dancing in the street as it marched along and following the parade, the band performed several songs in Courthouse Park with those gathered singing along and cheering the musicians on in hopes of a win on the gridiron tonight.

