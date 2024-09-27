Clear
Sonora High Celebrates Its Homecoming With Parade

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora Wildcat Football Players at Homecoming parade photo by Sabrina Biehl

Sonora Wildcat Football Players at Homecoming parade photo by Sabrina Biehl

Sonora, CA – Downtown Sonora shut down this afternoon as crowds lined Washington Street for Sonora High’s Homecoming Parade.

The theme of this year’s homecoming is “Bored Games,” with each class fashioning their float after a well-known board game. The freshman float depicted the game “Life,” the sophomores “Monopoly,” the juniors “Clue,” and the seniors “Candyland.”

The cheerleaders made some noise cheering, and the football players enjoyed the recognition of being undefeated. Four Corvette sports cars carried the homecoming court, and tonight the king and queen will be crowned.

The Golden Regiment Band got the fans dancing in the street as it marched along and following the parade, the band performed several songs in Courthouse Park with those gathered singing along and cheering the musicians on in hopes of a win on the gridiron tonight.

Click here for details on tonight’s high school football games and how to hear them live on Clarke Broadcasting radio stations.

  • Sonora High’s Homecoming Parade freshman float depicted the game “Life.” -- Photo Sabrina Biehl
  • Sonora High’s Homecoming Parade sophomores float depicted the game
  • Sonora High’s Homecoming Parade junior float depicted the game
  • Sonora High’s Homecoming Parade senior float depicted the game
  • Sonora High’s Homecoming Parade the court -- Photo by: Sabrina Biehl
  • Sonora High’s Homecoming Parade the court -- Photo by: Sabrina Biehl
  • Sonora High’s Homecoming Parade the court -- Photo by: Sabrina Biehl
  • Sonora High’s Homecoming Parade the court -- Photo by: Sabrina Biehl
  • Sonora High’s Homecoming Parade cheerleaders -- Photo Sabrina Biehl

