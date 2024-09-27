Football Games And Homecoming Parades Today

The Sonora Wildcats runover the Antelope Titans in week three of high school football View Photo

Sonora, CA — Homecoming parades are this afternoon for both Sonora High and Calaveras High.

The Calaveras event runs from noon until 1 pm and starts at the school in San Andreas, goes along Highway 49, and then over to Main Street where there will be an uptown rally immediately afterward. The Sonora High School homecoming parade is set for 2:30 -2:50 pm in downtown Sonora with a celebration in Courthouse Park as it wraps up. Be prepared for some road closures and detours if planning to travel in those areas today.

In high school football, the Sonora High Wildcats will look to stay undefeated tonight when they host the Orestimba Warriors. Hear the game live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. The Summerville Bears are also hoping to keep their undefeated record in place by hosting the Riverbank Bruins. It will air on 93.5 KKBN.

Calaveras High will be at home hosting River Island and Bret Harte has a bye week.