Update: Overturned Truck On Highway 49

Update at 11am: Highway 49 is clear and traffic is again moving freely.
Update at 10:20am: The CHP reports that no injuries have resulted from the rollover accident. There is a single lane open and officials are conducting traffic control.
Original story posted at 9:52am: Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that there is a significant vehicle accident on Highway 49 between Old Sonora Columbia Road and Parrotts Ferry Road.
A large delivery style truck reportedly hit an embankment and overturned. An ambulance is responding to the scene. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a delay.