Mariposa Sheriff Turning To Public To Locate Sex Offender

By Tracey Petersen
Paul Moore MCSO booking photo

Mariposa County, CA – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s office is hoping someone will recognize this man, who is a sex offender in violation of his parole, but also have a warning.

67-year-old Paul Moore was last living in Cathy’s Valley. His crime was assault to commit rape in concert with others. Moore goes by many aliases, according to investigators who list these names: Moore, Paul J Moore, Paul Jeffery Moore, Paul Jeffrey Moore, Paul Jeffry Moore, and Paul.

Sheriff’s officials describe Moore as a white male, 5’6″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair and has many tattoos listed below:

Tattoos:

  • Left Arm: Devil, Fish
  • Hook, Slave & Other
  • Right Arm: Lion,
  • Woman’s Head & Other

Due to the nature of Moore’s crime, sheriff’s officials issued this warning, “Anyone who uses this information to harass or commit any crime against the registrant may be subject to criminal prosecution. The purpose of this release of information is to allow members of the public to protect themselves and their children from sex offenders (Penal Code: 290.45)

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 209-966-3615. Individuals are cautioned not to contact him if they see him and instead call immediately to report it.

