Noise Ordinance Will Return For Discussion Before End Of Year

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — One of the items that the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors had initial discussions about this week is whether a noise ordinance is desired.

We reported earlier that District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff is urging her fellow board members to potentially pass, or at least begin the process of creating, an ordinance prior to her leaving office at the end of 2024, noting it is a “bucket list” item.

At this week’s meeting, Supervisor David Goldemberg, who is also terming out at the end of the year, concurred. He stated, “I can say that the number one complaint that I’ve gotten the entire time that I’ve been in office has been over noise complaints. It runs the gamut, whether it be roosters, mini bikes, or some operations in a mainly residential area.”

There were concerns raised by Supervisor Anaiah Kirk who said the development of that type of ordinance could be more controversial than the other supervisors think, and that trying to pass something before the end of the year is unrealistic.

Supervisor Jaron Brandon spoke about looking at other nearby ordinances in counties like Calaveras County, and what has been done in the past, instead of trying to build something from scratch.

In the end, there was a majority of the board in favor of bringing back the development of a noise ordinance at a meeting before the end of the year, likely around December, so that the board can give staff direction on what is desired, and potentially move the issue forward, even if it might not eventually be voted on until 2025 when two new members join the board.