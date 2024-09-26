Assembly Candidates Point Out Differences During Debate In Sonora

George Radanovich and David Tangipa View Photo

Sonora, CA — The two candidates for California Assembly District 8 debated state issues during a radio forum that aired on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML on Wednesday evening.

If you missed the hour-long debate between George Radanovich and David Tangipa, both Republicans, you can find it archived here.

During opening statements, Radanovich talked about serving in Congress for many years and returning to Mariposa 15 years ago to raise his son, King. He said he is now re-entering politics because of the “sorry state of California” and a desire to turn the balance of power in Sacramento. He noted endorsements from Congressman Tom McClintock, former Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, and the Tuolumne County Republican Central Committee.

Tangipa spoke about being born in the valley and raised in the foothills. He is backed by the current District 8 Assemblyman, Jim Patterson. Tangipa played football at Fresno State University and is a small business owner (real estate) and also a field rep for the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. His mother was an immigrant to the country and his father served in the Navy. He stressed the need to do things differently and to find fresh perspectives.

They shared similar opinions on issues, though slightly different takes, on the negative impact of regulations on small businesses, the need to pass Proposition 36 related to crime, and a desire to see more active forest management.

Both argued that their experiences, and where they currently are in life, is to their benefit in the race.

Radanovich argued, “I’ve got the ability, I’ve got the plans, and I’ve got the ideas. You really need to think about who is going to be able to turn the state around the quickest, and that is why I’m getting into this thing (race).”

Tangipa responded that he has spoken with several people about the pressing issues and would be someone who will work to help the state over the long haul. Arguing, “I have the energy and experience to do it.” He continued, “If George serves a full term (12 years) in the Assembly, he will finish at 81 years old, older than Joe Biden is today.”

On the issue of spiking fire insurance costs, Radanovich talked about a series of related lawsuits that spurred undesirable legislation at the state capitol. Noting, “My big issue in Sacramento is identifying things like that, and a number of other laws, that need to be unwound. They were passed by liberal progressives and we need to unwind these laws, which will make insurance affordable to people in Tuolumne County again.”

Tangipa also noted that fire insurance is a big issue he is focusing on as the cost is negatively impacting the ability of families to purchase homes. He stressed the need to fix a root cause, stating, “We are in 2024 and understand that it is not healthy right now to have 800 to 1,000 trees per acre. I am running for office to make sure that we can take care of these issues, and proper forest management. Insurance companies work in the business of risk, and the risk to be here is so high.”

Both candidates were concerned by the rising level of homelessness in the state and feel that past actions of state lawmakers are a major reason for it.

Tangipa stated, “We have created a social safety hammock that was originally intended to be a social safety net here in California, and we cannot keep allowing these individuals to keep hanging out in that hammock. We need to raise the standard.”

Radanovich noted, “You really need to address the issue. California is a tough and expensive place to live in because the liberal politicians in California have made it too restrictive. CEQA, the California Environmental Improvement Act is a perfect example.”

One topic that the two argued over was water, as Tangipa criticized Radanovich’s support as a Congressman for the San Joaquin River Restoration bill that was introduced in late 2006 and supported by some regional Republicans and also Democrats like Diane Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi. It was touted as a way to restore water flows for Salmon and preserve water supplies for current water users. It was opposed, though, by some leading valley farmers.

Tangipa argued, “250,000 acre-feet a year, mandatory outflow. George Radanovich wrote and authored the bill, and people have to remember that. We are in this policy of scarcity because he created it.”

Radanvich countered by pointing out Tangipa’s support for a tax measure to benefit Fresno State University, saying Tangipa was in favor simply because “they’ve been good to him.”

It then led to a contentious back-and-forth sparring match between the two candidates about who is best suited to make tough decisions and not be swayed by special interests.

Some of the other topics they spoke about was potential legislation to regulate artificial intelligence, changes needed related to energy policies, and issues off the beaten path that they are passionate about.

The full debate, un-edited, is archived, here.

Assembly District 8 covers the Mother Lode counties and stretches into Fresno and neighboring Central Valley cities.