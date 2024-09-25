Two Week Roadwork Project On Crystal Falls Drive To Delay Traffic

Road work with flagger View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Road crews will begin overlay on Crystal Falls Drive in Tuolumne County starting Friday (9/27) and lasting for two weeks with possible lengthy traffic delays.

Tuolumne County Public Works has hired local George Reed, Inc. for the project that will last through Friday, October 11, 2024. Public works officials provided this information regarding the project as follows:

Work is anticipated to take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Crystal Falls Drive will be subject to traffic restrictions for the duration of the work consisting of a flagging operation and delays of up to 15 minutes.

The project will be moving along the roadway that runs from Longeway to Creekside Drive, but no set schedule has been released. Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment in the cone zones.