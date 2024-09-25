Former Tuolumne County Sheriff Coane Passes Away

Former Tuolumne County Sheriff Robert "Bob" Coane View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Community is mourning the loss of former sheriff Bob Coane who passed away at his home in Sonora last week at the age of 88.

The Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements, and the family is working on an obituary that we will pass along when it is finalized. Coane was born in 1936 in Beverly, Massachusetts.

A long-time local law enforcement official, he served one term as elected sheriff from 1987-1991.

Current Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez, who was appointed to the position this year, relays that he met Coane on one occasion while dining at Pinocchio’s restaurant, and he walked up to Vasquez with a warm welcome, stating, “I’ve been wanting to meet you. Congratulations, you have a big job.”

They went on to share a nice conversation.

Vasquez adds, “I am always grateful for those who make a commitment to serve the people and that’s what Sheriff Coane did; while I didn’t know him well, his service to the people is respectable. My thoughts are with Sheriff Coane’s family and on behalf of the entire Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, we send our sincerest condolences.”

Vasquez adds that Coane’s picture hangs in the hallway of the Tuolumne County Sheriff’’s Office, along with the 28 others who have served in the role.