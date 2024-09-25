Hear Where Radanovich And Tangipa Stand On Issues During Radio Debate

George Radanovich and David Tangipa View Photo

Sonora, CA — Wednesday evening is a chance to learn more about the two candidates for California Assembly District 8 ahead of the November General Election.

George Radanovich of Mariposa and David Tangipa of Fresno, both Republicans, were the top vote-getters in the March Primary. They will weigh in on various topics during an hour-long radio forum on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and talk about why they feel they are the best candidate for the position. The seat is currently held by Jim Patterson of Fresno, who is terming out of office. The region covers the Mother Lode counties, stretches over to Fresno, and covers much of the neighboring Central Valley.

Tangipa is involved in real estate and is a former Tight End for the Fresno State Bulldogs Football team, and Radanovich is a former US Congressman who represented the region for several years at the federal level. While they are both Republicans, they have different takes on the issues.

It was recorded earlier in the Clarke Broadcasting studios in downtown Sonora, and moderated by News Director BJ Hansen. It will be aired in its entirety, un-edited, at 6 pm on Wednesday on KVML, and at that time it will also be available for playback anytime by clicking here.