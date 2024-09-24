Update: Traffic Alert Downtown Sonora: Stewart Street Reopened

Sonora Fire Department Logo View Photo

Update at 4:40 p.m.: Sonora Police report Stewart Street has reopened after fire crews found no flames at Sonora Area Foundation, just some smoke from a vent. Further details on the incident can be viewed below.

Original post at 4″08 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Sonora Police have shut down a section of Stewart Street between Gold and Williams streets as fire crews are checking the Sonora Area Foundation for a possible fire.

A caller reported seeing smoke coming from behind a fence near the building. SPD reports that no flames were seen but just smoke coming from a vent inside the building when firefighters entered the building. Due to the police and fire activity in the area, Stewart Street between Gold and Williams streets has been closed. Police have no estimated time as to when that section of the roadway will reopen, but we will update you when that happens.