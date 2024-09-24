Friday Proclaimed California Native American Day

Attending today's Board of Supervisors meeting for the proclamations of California Native American Day (L to R): Christian Cartier, Demitra Cox, Vice Chairman Kyle Cox, Frank Canizales, Zandra Bietz and Dore Bietz of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors praises two local tribes as it joins the state in proclaiming Friday (9/27) California Native American Day.

California has 109 federally recognized tribes out of the 573 across this nation, according to county officials. The two federally recognized tribal governments in Tuolumne County are the Chicken Ranch Band of Me-Wuk Indians and the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. Both have provided multiple programs and services, including social programs, health services, first responder services, education, workforce development, and land management, while also building and maintaining infrastructure, including roads, bridges, medical clinics, schools, and public buildings.

“Recognizing California Native American Day will foster a greater understanding and appreciation of the historical and contemporary issues faced by California Native American communities as Tuolumne County aims to promote inclusivity, diversity, and respect for all individuals and communities within our county limits,” stated county officials. “We encourage all citizens to join in recognizing the accomplishments and contributions California Native Americans have made.”

