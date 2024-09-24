Power Outage In Tuolumne County

PGE power outage in Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — PG&E reports that more than 160 customers in the Twain Harte area lost power this morning.

Those impacted are along Tuolumne Road North, south of Highway 108 in the Camp Earnest area, stretching from Cedar Springs Road to Confidence Road. The lights went out just before 11 a.m. for 166 customers. The utility relays, “Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

The company has given a 4:15 p.m. estimated time of repair.