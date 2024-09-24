Sheriff’s Office Releases Statement About Bus Stop Incident

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — There was an incident on Monday afternoon at a school bus stop in the Kewin Mill area of Tuolumne County that prompted citizen involvement and a sheriff’s office investigation.

Just before 3 pm, a citizen called law enforcement out of concerns that a man may have been trying to abduct a 12-year-old child. Three bystanders detained the man inside his vehicle by parking their cars around him, so he was detained until deputies arrived.

Sheriff’s officials investigated the incident, and say that there were no criminal elements uncovered.

Adding, “Based on the facts of this investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. Detectives will be completing an informational report on this incident. “

Continuing, “We encourage our community to be mindful that unless a child is displaying signs of distress needing help, or medical attention, the best course of action is to allow children to carry on with their daily routines without interruptions. Offering children you don’t know rides, or unwarranted assistance, causes concern for the safety of our children and is commonly not well-received in our community.”