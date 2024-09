Jamestown, CA– Fire resources have responded to a 20×20 vegetation fire near Jamestown Road and Whiskey Creek Road. The fire has been named the Whiskey Fire and is described as small with a slow rate of spread. The forward progress has been stopped but has led to a hard closure of the roadway in both directions on Lavender Lane and Whiskey Creek Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as crews remain in the area mopping up.

