Assemblyman Flora’s Bill to Protect Children from Predators Signed into Law
Assemblyman Heath Flora
Sacramento, CA– Assemblyman Heath Flora announced that his bill, AB 1892, which targets child predators and human traffickers, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. Inspired by Flora’s experience with a Sacramento County Sheriff’s sting operation, the law expands judicial authority to expedite search warrants for electronic communications when probable cause exists for child exploitation.
“Today is one of those rare days as an elected official where we get to see the actual fruits of our labor,” Flora said. “What started as a ride-along with the Sheriff turned into a yearlong process of lawmaking to add another tool to their toolbox.”