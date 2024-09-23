Assemblyman Flora’s Bill to Protect Children from Predators Signed into Law

Assemblyman Heath Flora View Photo

Sacramento, CA– Assemblyman Heath Flora announced that his bill, AB 1892, which targets child predators and human traffickers, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. Inspired by Flora’s experience with a Sacramento County Sheriff’s sting operation, the law expands judicial authority to expedite search warrants for electronic communications when probable cause exists for child exploitation.

“Today is one of those rare days as an elected official where we get to see the actual fruits of our labor,” Flora said. “What started as a ride-along with the Sheriff turned into a yearlong process of lawmaking to add another tool to their toolbox.”

The new law enables judges to expedite search warrants for electronic communications when probable cause exists for child exploitation, a crime that wasn’t previously included in fast-track warrant protocols. “Some of the text messages and other electronic correspondence we saw between suspects planning to sexually exploit children were extremely disturbing,” Flora said. “These people, if you can even call them people, talk openly and in explicit detail about what they plan to do with these innocent kids.” Flora represents a district that includes Copperopolis in Calaveras County and several nearby Central Valley communities.