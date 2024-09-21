August Unemployment Rate A Mixed Bag For State And Mother Lode

California August Unemployment EDD chart View Photo

Sacramento, CA – While the state’s jobless rate inched up slightly, the Mother Lode’s went in the opposite direction or did not move at all.

California’s employers added 6,800 nonfarm payroll jobs in August, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.3 percent after three consecutive months at 5.2 percent, according to data released by the Employment Development Department (EDD) this week. They added that August’s job gain follows a revised job gain of 29,900 for July.

The Mother Lode went in a different direction, with Tuolumne County’s dropping from 5.7 percent in July to 5.6 percent last month. Calaveras County’s rate held steady at 4.9 percent for July and August.

Five of the 11 industry sectors gained jobs in August, with the largest increase in Leisure & Hospitality, with an increase of 6,800 jobs led by gains in Accommodation and Food Services (+4,600). Information posted the largest job loss at 5,100, partly due to losses in the Motion Picture and Video Production industry as it restructures after last year’s strike, according to the EDD.

The unemployment rate declined to 4.2 percent in August, down from 4.3 percent in July.