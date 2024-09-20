One Person Arrested For Breaking Into Groveland Post Office

Terra Lairbrooks -- TCSO booking photo View Photo

Groveland, CA – A Stockton woman was arrested while burglarizing the Groveland Post Office shack, and investigators say her alleged accomplice was not caught and remains on the run.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to Ferretti Road near Mueller Drive for a report of an alarm at the post office shack. Upon their arrival, they discovered 34-year-old Terra Lairbrooks, standing near the mail shack by several mailboxes that appeared to have been burglarized, according to sheriff’s officials. Once spotted, Lairbrooks fled on foot with deputies in hot pursuit. Initially, she ignored their commands to stop, but after only a short distance, she complied and was handcuffed.

During their investigation, it was determined that Lairbrooks was not alone and an unidentified male suspect had assisted in burglarizing the mail shack. Sheriff’s officials say he pried open multiple boxes and ripped out multiple mailboxes to get into the shack.

This break-in was similar to one at the Chinese Camp Post Office, according to investigators, who saw a connection as the suspect(s) had pried open PO boxes. In this case, the suspects had also tried to hotwire a truck at a Groveland residence that same morning.

Lairbrooks was arrested for felony burglary, conspiracy, vandalism, and misdemeanor obstructing or resisting a peace officer. Noting that this is an ongoing investigation, sheriff’s officials stated, “Further investigation into identifying the male suspect and into Lairbrooks’ involvement with the additional crimes is ongoing.” They added that more information will be released as it becomes available.