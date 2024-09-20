Eight Properties In Mariposa Raided For Being Illegal Pot Grows

MCSO one of 8 illegal pot grow bust View Photos

Mariposa, CA – Eight property searches in Mariposa County last week resulted in more than 3,800 illegal marijuana plants seized.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team, along with the Mariposa County Probation Department and California Fish and Wildlife Officers on Tuesday, September 10th, served search warrants on these illegal marijuana grows but did not disclose their locations. In total, 3,822 plants worth over a million dollars on the streets, were eradicated. Additionally, one unidentified male subject was arrested.

Sheriff’s officials report that once all plants are removed, they are loaded into a trailer and transported to a local facility for destruction.

“We would like to add that using marijuana is not illegal; however, growing large amounts while contaminating our soil and waterways as well as destroying beautiful homes and properties is,” sheriff’s officials said, adding, “These grow sites are not people following the rules for growing; these are large cartel-style operations who do not sell to legal dispensaries. They usually end up on the streets cut with other substances, creating a much larger issue for everyone.”

Anyone with information regarding illegal grows should contact the sheriff’s office at 1+ (209) 966-3615. For more information about Mariposa County marijuana regulations, click here.