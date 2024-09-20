Are You Prepared For An Emergency?

Community Preparedness Flyer View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Preparing for a disaster or emergency can save your life, and local health officials want to ensure the public has the tools and resources to stay safe during a disaster.

Calaveras County Public Health is holding a Community Preparedness Fair on Saturday, September 21st. The goal is to educate the public on preparing for an event, like a fire, where seconds count to avert a tragedy. Health officials provided these event highlights:

Prepare for wildfires

Learn about internet safety

Sign up for digital learning classes

Pet safety during emergencies

One incentive to participate is several giveaways that include a generator. The fair is being held at the San Andreas Library located at 1299 Gold Hunter Road in San Andreas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more details, email baljitsigh@calaverascounty.gov.