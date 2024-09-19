Cash Named New Leader Of Yosemite Conservancy

Yosemite, CA — Cassius Cash, who was most recently the superintendent of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, has been tapped to lead the non-profit Yosemite Conservancy.

The group supports projects and programs that preserve Yosemite and enhance the visitor experience. Over the past decade, the organization has provided over $200 million in grants for park efforts.

Cash spent 15 years with the National Park Service and 18 years with the US Forest Service. The most recent 10 years were as superintendent for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

He says, “Being able to assist with the preservation of Yosemite National Park ‘fills my cup of purpose’ in life and as a preservation professional.”

The conservancy notes that Cash received in 2021 the national Stephen Mather Award for creating Smokies Hikes for Healing, which created a space for having conversations about race and diversity while hiking in one of the most diverse ecosystems in the National Park Service system.

He notes, “I felt compelled to create this initiative because I believe that path to a better tomorrow, on matters such as race and inclusivity, starts with conservations today.”

Cash follows Frank Dean, who recently stepped down after nine years of leading the Yosemite Conservancy. In 2024 the conservancy will give out $18 million in support to 60 projects. It was founded 100 years ago.