Upcoming Events In The Mother Lode

Mimi Kim speaks in Sonora Enlarge

Several events are planned for the second weekend in the Mother Lode area.

The 13th Annual Gala, Silent Auction and Garage Sale begins today and continues through Saturday at the Twain Harte Golf Clubhouse. The event is sponsored by High Country Friends of the Library. Admission to Thursday’s Gala, from 4 – 6 PM, is $15 and includes wine, hors d’oeuvres and live music. There is no admission fee for the Friday and Saturday garage sale. The event supports children’s library programs and the Mi-Wuk Volunteer Library and Community Center, more details are here.

As detailed here tomorrow is the first Friday Flix at the Sonora Opera Hall. Tickets are $5 at the door which opens at 6PM. Chairs are available, or bring your own, the first fifty people get a goodie bag. The movie this Friday is The Wizard of Oz and the audience is encouraged to dress up as their favorite character for the costume contest and sing along. For both kids and adults, there will be themed beverages. More event details are here.

Friday Flix is a separate companion to 2nd Saturday Art Night, which is presented by the Sonora Chamber of Commerce. Saturday from 5pm to 8pm meet and support local musicians, artists and merchants in Downtown Sonora.

Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will me collection Number 6 Polystyrene Jan 13th from 9 to 4 and January 14th from 10 to 2 next to Cal Sierra Recycling. Follow the signs, details are here.

Over in Angels Camp the Angels Camp Museum is hosting a Living History Day on Saturday as detailed here.

In Copperopolis on Saturday enjoy the 32nd Annual “First Taste of the Year” Wine Tasting from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm at the Historic Copperopolis Armory. Saturday is also the Soroptimist of Twain Harte’s Annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed.

Sunday at the 23rd annual Motherlode Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday celebration is at 2 p.m. in the Sonora High School Auditorium. The event is free and features Carmen Perez who is the National Co-Chair of the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, D.C., a demonstration which drew over 5 million people nationwide to advocate legislation and policies to improve human rights. The winners of the MLK essay contest will be announced and The Pine Cone Singers, led by Dennis Brown, and the vocalist Michelle Allison will perform. The event listing is here.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it. Written by Sabrina Biehl. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.