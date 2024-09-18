Calaveras County Second West Nile Virus Human Case

West Nile Virus, birds and mosquitoes relation View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — The Calaveras County Public Health Communicable Disease Program has confirmed the second human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in Calaveras County this year. The virus can sometimes be fatal and there is no specific treatment or vaccine available for it.

“To stop the West Nile Virus from spreading, get rid of any standing water where mosquitoes can breed,” said Dr. René Ramirez, County Health Officer. “The best way to prevent infection is to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.”

County public health officials provide these ways to prevent mosquito bites and lower the risk of sicknesses caused by mosquitoes, such as West Nile Virus:

Empty all standing water on your property to reduce areas in which mosquitoes may breed, including flowerpots and pet bowls.

Make sure your window and door screens are in good condition.

Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or products containing IR3535. Always follow label directions.

Limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.

“While taking steps to protect yourself, remember to safeguard your pets as well,” stated Environmental Management Administrator Lisa Medina. She adds, “Pet bug spray formulated just for animals is available at pet stores, or check with your veterinarian for other options.”

All it takes is some standing water for mosquitoes to lay their eggs and then grow in water to become adults after just a week. Health officials give these tips for keeping mosquitoes at bay:

Empty water out of buckets, old tires, pool covers, flower pots, and toys.

Make sure to change water daily for pets and weekly for bird baths.

Maintain door and window screens and repair any rips or tears. Screens will keep mosquitoes from entering the home.

Additionally, health officials advised that dead birds, especially crows, ravens, jays, and tree squirrels, are a sign that West Nile virus is in your area. However, you cannot get the virus from touching them. So, if you do find a dead bird suspected of West Nile, report it by calling 1-877-968-2473 or clicking here, which will also provide the symptoms. For questions and concerns regarding environmental issues, call the Calaveras County Environmental Health at 209-754-6399.