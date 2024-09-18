TUD Dispatches Goats To Help With Vegetation Management

Before and after pictures of goats helping with TUD vegetation management View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District put to work 150 goats to help reduce vegetation buildup on 2.5 acres near the Phoenix Lake Dam.

The district notes that it is an eco-friendly approach to remove invasive species like star thistle and blackberry bushes. The goats were placed in the designated area between August 13 and 19, and following the success of the initiative, the district plans to bring back goats to do similar work in early August over the next two years.

TUD Raw Water Superintendent, Kurt Bayers, says, “The goats were incredibly efficient at clearing the vegetation, and their impact was immediately noticeable. We are very pleased with the results and see this as a sustainable solution to a persistent problem.”

The district reports that the use of goats also reduces the need for chemical herbicides, lowers carbon emissions from machinery, and helps preserve the natural landscape.