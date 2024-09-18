Bridge Inspection In Forest To Close Section Of Roadway

Tuolumne County, CA – A bridge inspection will shut down a section of road in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Tuolumne County Public Works advises that workers with the Fracture Critical Bridge & Overlay Signs crew will be performing an inspection on the Kennedy Meadows/Deadman Creek Bridge on Thursday (9/19) morning.

County road officials provided these important project points:

Work is anticipated to take place between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Kennedy Meadow Road will be closed for the duration of the bridge inspection from one side of the bridge to the other. Traffic signs will be present in the area.

Drivers are asked to slow down where personnel and equipment are working during the closure and to obey construction signs and traffic control personnel in the cone zone.