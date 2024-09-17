TC Supervisors Narrowly Approve Fast-tracking Italian Bar Road Repairs

Supervisors Discuss Italian Bar Road repairs View Photo

Sonora, CA — Winter storms in late 2022 and early 2023 left a stretch of Italian Bar Road damaged with only a single lane accessible and an unstable roadway slope.

The county has been hopeful that it will receive FEMA funding to make the needed repairs. Due to public safety concerns, the board voted 4-1 to approve a $498,000 contract with a company to do the work, with the hope of later being reimbursed by FEMA. The money will initially come out of road funds. Because it is unexpected budget spending, it required a 4/5 vote of the supervisors.

District Four representative Kathleen Haff cited the projected budget challenges over the next several years (issues being raised at recent town hall meetings), and stated, “We have no guarantee that FEMA will pay for it. And, if they possibly have enough funding, it could be as many as six years. That has been our experience, lately. I think that is a lot of potholes, and a lot of cracks, we could seal. We have a very small road fund.”

In defense of the project, Public Works Director Blossom Scott-Heim noted that some residents relying on Italian Bar Road have expressed concerns about propane trucks being unable to do deliveries in the area due to the condition.

A similar project, repairs on Wards Ferry Road, has been postponed as well due to FEMA funding questions. But, Scott-Heim stated that there are no homes in that immediate area relying on services.

District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon argued that he recently tried to drive on some alternate side roads in that area and it was challenging even with a four-wheel drive vehicle.

District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk indicated that he was initially leaning toward voting no, but shifted to yes due to the public safety concerns. He posed questions about evacuation needs and the ability to get fire services into that area.

Board Chair David Goldemberg also noted that he was leaning no initially, but changed due to the public safety issues.

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell brought up that there are around 38 homes in the Jupiter area that rely on the road and 18 near Mt. Knight, and he also supports the project.

Centerline Drilling out of Oregon had the lowest bid and was awarded the contract, 4-1. The damaged section covers approximately 100 feet.