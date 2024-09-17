TC Chamber Raises Concerns About PG&E Rate Hikes

Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce's new logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce is raising concerns about the California Public Utilities Commission recently approving the fourth-rate increase for PG&E in recent months.

The latest hike, approved, on September 12, increases the average electrical bill by 2.7% (over $5 per month). The company says the money is needed to cover recent winter storm damage repairs.

A letter sent on behalf of the chamber to the California Public Utilities Commission (the state agency that approves rate hikes) was authored by Board Chair and President Mathew Galvan. He writes, “Tuolumne County is home to over 2,000 businesses, many of which are the cornerstone of our community. In our recent small business survey, over 40% indicated that rising utility costs are one of their greatest challenges, now surpassing even insurance as the primary barrier to growth. For these small businesses—already navigating the unpredictable cycles of seasonal tourism—the 100% increase in utility bills over the past year is simply unsustainable.”

You can find the full letter in the myMotherLode.com blog section.

It goes on to state, “We call for an immediate freeze on any future rate increases until a thorough, transparent assessment of their impact on rural communities is conducted.”

PG&E was also granted an increase of $34 at the start of the year, a $4 increase in March, and a $6 average increase at the start of this month.

The latest increase takes effect on October 1st and expires after 17 months.