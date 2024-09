Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Roadwork later this week will force the closure of the Rawhide Road Bridge.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that repair work on Rawhide Road will run this Thursday, September 19, from 8 am-1 pm. During that period, Rawhide Road will be completely closed between Highway 108 and Pulpit Rock Road.

Travelers will need to avoid the area and take an alternate route.