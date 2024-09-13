Sonora Man Wanted By U.S. Marshalls Arrested After Chase

Stephen Belt TCSO booking photo View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA — A Sonora man already wanted by the U.S. Marshalls after a chase in Columbia in June resulted in him hitting a school bus near Columbia College and fleeing, but this time a pursuit ended with his capture.

The suspect, 46-year-old Stephen Thomas Belt, on Wednesday (9/11), just after 1 p.m., was seen by members of the sheriff’s Tuolumne Narcotics Team (TNT) buying drugs in a parking lot in the Soulsbyville area. When agents tried to pull his vehicle over on Soulsbyville Road, Belt hit the gas, and a pursuit ensued. While the chase only lasted about a half mile, he passed vehicles on the wrong side of the road and drove recklessly at unsafe speeds, according to sheriff’s officials.

Belt then turned onto a dead-end gravel road, jumped out of the vehicle, and fled on foot. He did not get far, as deputies caught up to him quickly and handcuffed him, but not before he threw over a half-ounce of methamphetamine into the nearby brush. A search of Belt and his vehicle turned up additional evidence of methamphetamine sales, including drug packaging materials and over $2,500.00 in cash. Belt was booked on several felony drug charges, including sales, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, and obstructing a peace officer.

As reported in June, Belt is the suspect who led U.S. Marshalls on a chase where he rammed one of the pursuing patrol vehicles and then smashed into a school bus, luckily with no students on board. He then took off on foot towards Columbia College, forcing the school to go on lockdown. Belt was able to get away on foot.