Update: Crash Near Columbia College Involves School Bus

Update at 4:15 p.m.: The CHP reports that the wreckage on Columbia College Drive has been cleared and the roadway has reopened. Further details on the incident can be viewed below.

Original post at 3:32 p.m.: Columbia, CA — First responders remain on the scene of a collision near Columbia College involving a Tuolumne County School bus and a vehicle being chased by U.S. Marshall vehicles.

The college went on lockdown this afternoon. U.S. Marshalls spokesperson Rachelle Mroczka tells Clarke Broadcasting that the marshals’ arrest operation began early this morning, but the unidentified suspect was not spotted until around noon in his vehicle, sparking the chase. Mroczka added that while in hot pursuit, the suspect used his vehicle to ram one of the marshals’ unmarked SUVs and then smashed into the bus, which had only the driver on board, on Columbia College Drive near Sawmill Flat Road. No injuries are being reported in this crash.

The CHP reports the suspect’s vehicle was found nearby, hanging over an embankment, abandoned, as the suspect took off on foot. Mroczka advises that they are still looking for the suspect. Regarding whether he is armed and dangerous to the public, she says if that were the case, the public would be notified. As this is an ongoing investigation, she could not release any information about the suspect, including his name, age, alleged crimes, or whether he had a weapon during the chase.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting in the search for the suspect. Spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reports, “At approx., 1:28 p.m., while deputies were in the area of Columbia College looking for the pursuit suspect, TCSO dispatch received a report from a person, who had received a text message from a person on campus that said they thought they heard shots fired on the Columbia College Campus. Deputies immediately responded to the area and were able to quickly determine there was no threat to the campus.”